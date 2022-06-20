CIAC expresses disappointment in Government of Canada's ban of certain plastic items

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) expressed disappointment with the Government of Canada's announcement today to move forward and ban certain plastic items through its Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations.

CIAC maintains that bans of some single use plastic items will not solve the overall problem of plastics pollution and the management of post-consumer plastics.

"We are disappointed that safe, inert plastic materials that play such important roles in Canadians' lives are being banned when innovative technologies like advanced recycling are available to manage them effectively," said Elena Mantagaris, Vice–President of the CIAC Plastics Division.

"Rather than bans, we need to invest in recycling infrastructure and innovation, including infrastructure to manage compostables, to harness the $8 billion value of plastics that are currently sent to landfill and recirculate them in the economy."

Plastics are an integral part of our modern way of life and are critical to the health and safety of Canadians. It is estimated that demand for plastics is expected to triple by 2050 to meet our climate change and emission goals because plastics is an energy efficient material with a lower environmental footprint than most alternatives. The plastics sector is also a major contributor to the Canadian economy, adding $35 billion annually and responsible for over 100,000 direct jobs in 2021.

Access to export markets provides a lifeline to many CIAC members, allowing them to continue to generate revenue and expand international market exposure, while working to pivot their operations to meet domestic market needs. Transitioning operations is not an action that can be delivered quickly; it requires significant engineering, planning and procurement of long lead capital assets. In this early pandemic recovery stage, global supply chains are working to restore efficiency and capacity making transition times longer than pre-pandemic scenarios. As such we do appreciate the delay of export restrictions to 2025 as this will allow Canadian companies the time to pivot to preserve tens of thousands of good middle class jobs.

CIAC will continue to work with the federal government to understand the scope of impacts on businesses stemming from regulations. Our attention remains firmly focused on working with federal and provincial governments to advance extended producer responsibility initiatives coast to coast and creating more enabling policy and investment environments to support a low carbon circular economy for plastics.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors. Chemistry and plastics are the third-largest industry in Canada – responsible for $94 billion in shipments in 2021 and employs 173,200 people. The Association represents close to 200 members and partners across the country. We provide coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives.

