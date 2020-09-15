CI Investments Inc. Announces September 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs
Sep 15, 2020, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending September 30, 2020 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 30, 2020, to unitholders of record on September 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 23, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 24, 2020.
|
Trading
Symbol
|
Distribution Amount
(per unit)
|
CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CGXF
|
$0.3235
|
CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
|
NXF
|
$0.1130
|
NXF.B
|
$0.1188
|
CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
|
FHI
|
$0.2801
|
FHI.B
|
$0.2813
|
CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
|
TXF
|
$0.5620
|
TXF.B
|
$0.5599
|
CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
|
CXF
|
$0.0400
|
CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
|
BXF
|
$0.0410
|
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF
|
DXM
|
$0.1110
|
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
|
WXM
|
$0.0319
|
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
|
FXM
|
$0.1062
|
CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF
|
VXM
|
$0.1079
|
VXM.B
|
$0.1160
|
CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
|
ZXM
|
$0.0867
|
ZXM.B
|
$0.0867
|
CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
|
QXM
|
$0.0692
|
CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF
|
UXM
|
$0.1090
|
UXM.B
|
$0.1246
|
CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF
|
XXM
|
$0.0348
|
XXM.B
|
$0.0481
|
CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWC
|
$0.0776
|
CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWE
|
$0.1701
|
RWE.B
|
$0.1538
|
CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWU
|
$0.0385
|
RWU.B
|
$0.0484
|
CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWW
|
$0.1955
|
RWW.B
|
$0.2148
|
CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWX
|
$0.1505
|
RWX.B
|
$1.0000
|
CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF
|
FLI
|
$0.2591
|
CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
FDV
|
$0.0312
|
CI First Asset Active Credit ETF
|
FAO
|
$0.0450
|
FAO.U
|
$0.0450 (US$)
|
CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF
|
FAI
|
$0.0395
|
CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
|
FGB
|
$0.0295
|
CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF
|
FQC
|
$0.1207
|
CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF
|
RIT
|
$0.0675
|
CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF
|
CIC
|
$0.2435
|
CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF
|
CSY
|
$0.2417
|
CI First Asset European Bank ETF
|
FHB
|
$0.0097
|
CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF
|
FSF
|
$0.0510
|
CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF
|
FPR
|
$0.0768
|
CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF
|
FLB
|
$0.0337
|
CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FIG
|
$0.0320
|
FIG.U
|
$0.0248 (US$)
|
CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF
|
FSB
|
$0.0235
|
FSB.U
|
$0.0235 (US$)
|
CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF
|
FGO
|
$0.0178
|
FGO.U
|
$0.0178 (US$)
|
CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF
|
FBE
|
$0.1199
|
CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF
|
FBU
|
$0.0771
|
CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
|
$0.0242
|
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool ETF Series
|
CGAA
|
$0.0189
|
CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF
|
CESG
|
$0.0618
|
CESG.B
|
$0.0619
|
CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF
|
CRED
|
$0.0500
|
CRED.U
|
$0.0500 (US$)
|
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF
|
CMAR
|
$0.0500
|
CMAR.U
|
$0.0500 (US$)
|
CI Global REIT Private Pool ETF Series
|
CGRE
|
$0.0860
|
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool ETF Series
|
CINF
|
$0.0690
|
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool ETF Series
|
CGRA
|
$0.0770
|
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund ETF Series
|
CCOR
|
$0.0356
|
CCOR.B
|
$0.0337
|
CCOR.U
|
$0.0356 (US$)
|
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund ETF Series
|
CINC
|
$0.0690
|
CINC.B
|
$0.0659
|
CINC.U
|
$0.0690 (US$)
|
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund ETF Series
|
CDLB
|
$0.0364
|
CDLB.B
|
$0.0344
|
CDLB.U
|
$0.0364 (US$)
Supporting Investors' Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.
About CI Investments
CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $189.2 billion in fee-earning assets as of August 31, 2020.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Investments Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.
Commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, prior to investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
CI Investments and the CI Investments design are registered trademarks of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.
