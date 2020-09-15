CI Investments Inc. Announces September 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending September 30, 2020 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 30, 2020, to unitholders of record on September 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 23, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 24, 2020.



Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.3235 CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.1130 NXF.B $0.1188 CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.2801 FHI.B $0.2813 CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.5620 TXF.B $0.5599 CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0410 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DXM $0.1110 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.0319 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.1062 CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.1079 VXM.B $0.1160 CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.0867 ZXM.B $0.0867 CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.0692 CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF UXM $0.1090 UXM.B $0.1246 CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0348 XXM.B $0.0481 CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $0.0776 CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.1701 RWE.B $0.1538 CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.0385 RWU.B $0.0484 CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.1955 RWW.B $0.2148 CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.1505 RWX.B $1.0000 CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI $0.2591 CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (US$) CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0395 CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0295 CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.1207 CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF CIC $0.2435 CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF CSY $0.2417 CI First Asset European Bank ETF FHB $0.0097 CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.0510 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.0337 CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (US$) CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB $0.0235 FSB.U $0.0235 (US$) CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0178 FGO.U $0.0178 (US$) CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF FBE $0.1199 CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF FBU $0.0771 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0242 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool ETF Series CGAA $0.0189 CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $0.0618 CESG.B $0.0619 CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF CRED $0.0500 CRED.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF CMAR $0.0500 CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool ETF Series CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool ETF Series CINF $0.0690 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool ETF Series CGRA $0.0770 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund ETF Series CCOR $0.0356 CCOR.B $0.0337 CCOR.U $0.0356 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund ETF Series CINC $0.0690 CINC.B $0.0659 CINC.U $0.0690 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund ETF Series CDLB $0.0364 CDLB.B $0.0344 CDLB.U $0.0364 (US$)

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $189.2 billion in fee-earning assets as of August 31, 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Investments Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, prior to investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

