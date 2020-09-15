CI Investments Inc. Announces September 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending September 30, 2020 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 30, 2020, to unitholders of record on September 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 23, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 24, 2020.

CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.3235

CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1130

NXF.B

$0.1188

CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.2801

FHI.B

$0.2813

CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.5620

TXF.B

$0.5599

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0410

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF

DXM

$0.1110

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0319

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.1062

CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.1079

VXM.B

$0.1160

CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.0867

ZXM.B

$0.0867

CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.0692

CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF

UXM

$0.1090

UXM.B

$0.1246

CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0348

XXM.B

$0.0481

  CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0776

CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.1701

RWE.B

$0.1538

CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWU

$0.0385

RWU.B

$0.0484

CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.1955

RWW.B

$0.2148

CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.1505

RWX.B

$1.0000

CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.2591

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

           $0.0450 (US$)

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0395

CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0295

CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.1207

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.2435

CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.2417

CI First Asset European Bank ETF

FHB

$0.0097

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.0510

CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

FLB

$0.0337

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

           $0.0248 (US$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF

FSB

$0.0235

FSB.U

           $0.0235 (US$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0178

FGO.U

           $0.0178 (US$)

CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF

FBE

$0.1199

CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF

FBU

$0.0771

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0242

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool ETF Series

CGAA

$0.0189

CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$0.0618

CESG.B

$0.0619

CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

           $0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF

CMAR

$0.0500

CMAR.U

           $0.0500 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool ETF Series

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool ETF Series

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool ETF Series

CGRA

$0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund ETF Series

CCOR

$0.0356

CCOR.B

$0.0337

CCOR.U

           $0.0356 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund ETF Series

CINC

$0.0690

CINC.B

$0.0659

CINC.U

           $0.0690 (US$) 

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund ETF Series

CDLB

$0.0364

CDLB.B

$0.0344

CDLB.U

           $0.0364 (US$) 

Supporting Investors' Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Investments

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $189.2 billion in fee-earning assets as of August 31, 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Investments Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, prior to investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. 

CI Investments and the CI Investments design are registered trademarks of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.

