CI Investments Inc. Announces October 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Investments Inc.

Oct 15, 2020, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending October 31, 2020 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before October 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on October 26, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is October 23, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of October 26, 2020.

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0427

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (US$)

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0289

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

FLB

$0.0338

CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF

FSB

$0.0235

FSB.U

$0.0235 (US$)

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool ETF Series

CGAA

$0.0189

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0257

CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

$0.0500 (US$) 

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF

CMAR

$0.0500

CMAR.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool ETF Series

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool ETF Series

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool ETF Series

CGRA

$0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund ETF Series

CCOR

$0.0371

CCOR.B

$0.0349

CCOR.U

$0.0371 (US$) 

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund ETF Series

CINC

$0.0690

CINC.B

$0.0659

CINC.U

$0.0690 (US$) 

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund ETF Series

CDLB

$0.0301

CDLB.B

$0.0283

CDLB.U

$0.0301 (US$) 

Supporting investors' needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Investments
CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $194.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Investments Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. 

