CI Investments Inc. Announces October 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending October 31, 2020 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before October 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on October 26, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is October 23, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of October 26, 2020.



Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0427 CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (US$) CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0289 CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (US$) CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.0338 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB $0.0235 FSB.U $0.0235 (US$) CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool ETF Series CGAA $0.0189 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0257 CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF CRED $0.0500 CRED.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF CMAR $0.0500 CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool ETF Series CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool ETF Series CINF $0.0690 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool ETF Series CGRA $0.0770 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund ETF Series CCOR $0.0371 CCOR.B $0.0349 CCOR.U $0.0371 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund ETF Series CINC $0.0690 CINC.B $0.0659 CINC.U $0.0690 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund ETF Series CDLB $0.0301 CDLB.B $0.0283 CDLB.U $0.0301 (US$)

Supporting investors' needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Investments

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $194.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Investments Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Investments and the CI Investments design are registered trademarks of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CI Investments Inc.

For further information: CI Investments at 416-642-1289 or 1-877-642-1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.