CI Investments Inc. Announces July 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs

News provided by

CI Investments Inc.

Jul 16, 2020, 07:00 ET

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending July 31, 2020 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before July 31, 2020, to unitholders of record on July 27, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is July 24, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of July 27, 2020.

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0377

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (US$)

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0308

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

FLB

$0.0328

CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF

FSB

$0.0235

FSB.U

$0.0235 (US$)

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF*

CGAA

$0.0189

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0266

CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

$0.0500 (US$) 

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF

CMAR

$0.0500

CMAR.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund

CMEY

$0.0266

CMEY.U

$0.0266 (US$) 

CI Global REIT Private Pool

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool

CGRA

$0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund

CCOR

$0.0381

CCOR.B

$0.0371

CCOR.U

$0.0382 (US$) 

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund

CINC

$0.0623

CINC.B

$0.0606

CINC.U

$0.0624 (US$) 

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund

CDLB

$0.0356

CDLB.B

$0.0346

CDLB.U

$0.0356 (US$) 

*CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF will be merging with CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool after the close of business on July 17, 2020.  Accordingly, the distribution will be paid by CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool, to unitholders of record on July 27, 2020 of the ETF C$ Series of the fund.

Supporting Investors' Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Investments
CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $179.2 billion in fee-earning assets as of June 30, 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase CI ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX or the NEO Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or the NEO Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

CI Investments and the CI Investments design are registered trademarks of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CI Investments Inc.

For further information: For further information about CI ETFs, please contact CI Investments at 416-642-1289 or 1-877-642-1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

Organization Profile

CI Investments Inc.

Related Organization(s)

CI Financial Corp.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Sentry Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate...