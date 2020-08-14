CI Investments Inc. Announces August 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending August 31, 2020 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before August 31, 2020, to unitholders of record on August 25, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is August 24, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of August 25, 2020.



Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0408 CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (US$) CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0304 CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (US$) CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.0327 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB $0.0235 FSB.U $0.0235 (US$) CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool CGAA $0.0189 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0249 CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF CRED $0.0500 CRED.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF CMAR $0.0500 CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund CMEY $0.0134 CMEY.U $0.0134 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool CINF $0.0690 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool CGRA $0.0770 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund CCOR $0.0372 CCOR.B $0.0355 CCOR.U $0.0372 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund CINC $0.0690 CINC.B $0.0659 CINC.U $0.0690 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund CDLB $0.0371 CDLB.B $0.0355 CDLB.U $0.0371 (US$)

Supporting Investors' Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Investments

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $187.3 billion in fee-earning assets as of July 31, 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase CI ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

