CI Investments announces October 2020 distributions for CI ETFs

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") today announced the October 2020 cash distributions for certain exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") as indicated in the table below. Unitholders of record on October 30, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on November 6, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the distribution is October 29.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Distribution

Frequency CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate

Bond Index ETF CAGG 0.117 Monthly CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-

Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS 0.103 Monthly CI ONE North American Core Plus

Bond ETF ONEB 0.104 Monthly

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firstasset.com

About CI Investments

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $194.2 billion in fee-earning assets as of September 30, 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase ETFs managed by CI Investments Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

