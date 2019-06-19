CI Investments announces changes to several funds

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today the following risk rating changes for three of its funds. The changes will be effective immediately.

Funds Current New Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Fund Low to medium Low Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Class Low to medium Low Sentry Balanced Income Portfolio Low to medium Low

The changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review, and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

In addition to the risk rating changes, Cambridge Premium Yield Pool will be terminated effective June 19, 2019.

About CI Investments – Trusted Partner in WealthTM

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services, and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $174.3 billion in fee earning assets as of May 31, 2019.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.





SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments Inc., 416-681-3254, moxby@ci.com

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

