CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market
Aug 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Jennifer Sinopoli, Senior Vice-President, Head of Distribution, Central Canada, for CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), and Jon Spensley, Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Munro Partners, joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of CI Global Climate Leaders Fund and open the market.
The fund, which invests in companies focused on decarbonization and climate change, is offered in mutual fund and exchange-traded fund series. The ETF Series began trading on July 13, 2021 on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") using the tickers CLML (C$ Series units) and CLML.U (US$ Hedged Series units).
CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX).
CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, CI Global Asset Management, 416-681-3254, [email protected]
