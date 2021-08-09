CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Jennifer Sinopoli, Senior Vice-President, Head of Distribution, Central Canada, for CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), and Jon Spensley, Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Munro Partners, joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of CI Global Climate Leaders Fund and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates CI GAM on the launch of the Fund (TSX:CLML / CLML.U)
The fund, which invests in companies focused on decarbonization and climate change, is offered in mutual fund and exchange-traded fund series. The ETF Series began trading on July 13, 2021 on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") using the tickers CLML (C$ Series units) and CLML.U (US$ Hedged Series units).

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX).

CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

