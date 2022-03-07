CI Global Asset Management Opens the Market
Mar 07, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives of CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") – Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President, Head of Distribution, Geraldo Ferreira, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investment Products & Manager Oversight, and Nirujan Kanagasingam, Vice-President, ETF Strategy – joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of CI Bio-Revolution ETF (CDNA) and CI Digital Security ETF (CBUG) on the Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market.
CI Bio-Revolution ETF (CDNA) provides targeted exposure to companies that have the potential to be significantly transformed by advancements in genetics and biotechnology. CI Digital Security ETF (CBUG) provides targeted exposure to the businesses at the forefront of fortifying and protecting networks and systems from cyber threats.
CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup consisting of actively managed, smart beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions that give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX).
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Monday March 7, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, CI Global Asset Management, 416-681-3254, [email protected]
