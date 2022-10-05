CI Global Asset Management Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The team at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), including Marc-André Lewis, Executive Vice President, Head of Investments, Geraldo Ferreira, Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Products & Manager Oversight, Jennifer Sinopoli, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution, Central Canada, and Nirujan Kanagasingam, VP, Head of ETF Strategy, joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the launch of CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (TSX: CGRN) (TSX: CGRN.U) and CI Global Green Bond Fund (TSX: CGRB) (TSX: CGRB.U) on TSX and to open the market.

CI GAM Opens the Market Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The launches of CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund and CI Global Green Bond Fund broaden CI GAM's selection of ESG-focused choices.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) (NYSE: CIXX).

