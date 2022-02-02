CI GAM Virtually Opens the Market

CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF provides exposure to bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies globally by market capitalization. It seeks to reduce the volatility of investing in these digital assets by systematically managing the allocations between the cryptocurrencies and cash.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX).

CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday February 2, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, CI Global Asset Management, 416-681-3254, [email protected]