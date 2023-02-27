CI GAM Closes the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX: CUTL / CUTL.B) on Toronto Stock Exchange and to close the market.

The investment objective of CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF is to provide unitholders, through an actively managed portfolio, with (i) regular cash distributions, (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing on an equal-weight basis in a portfolio of equity securities of at least the 20 largest utility companies measured by market capitalization listed on a North American stock exchange, and (iii) lower overall volatility of returns on the portfolio than would be experienced by owning a portfolio of securities of such issuers directly.

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider, with $16.0 billion in assets under management in more than 125 ETFs (as at December 31, 2022). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls and thematic mandates.

CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

