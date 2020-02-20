CI First Asset Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Rohit Mehta, Executive Vice-President, CI Financial, and President, CI First Asset ETFs, joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of three new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF (CRED); CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF (CMAR); and CI Munro Alternative Global Growth ETF (CMAG). CI First Asset, a CI Financial Company, is a Canadian investment firm delivering a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. CSAV commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 28, 2020.