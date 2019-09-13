CI First Asset ETFs Announce September 2019 Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds announces the following regular cash distributions for the month and quarter ending September 30, 2019. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 30, 2019, to unitholders of record on September 24, 2019. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 23, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 24, 2019.   

Trading

Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.1507

CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1069

NXF.B

$0.1111

CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1529

FHI.B

$0.1535

CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.2957

TXF.B

$0.2945

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0485

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF

DXM

$0.1068

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0538

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.0776

CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.1056

VXM.B

$0.1135

CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.0968

ZXM.B

$0.1008

CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.0779

CI First Asset Morningstar U.S. Dividend Target 50 Index ETF

UXM

$0.1045

UXM.B

$0.1192

CI First Asset Morningstar U.S. Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0388

XXM.B

$0.0526

  CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0880

CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.1433

RWE.B

$0.1407

CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWU

$0.0603

RWU.B

$0.0751

CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.1755

RWW.B

$0.1948

CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.1205

RWX.B

$0.1214

CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.1627

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (USD$)

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0386

CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0330

CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.1187

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity ETF

CED

$0.1262

CI First Asset Core U.S. Equity ETF

CES

$0.0606

CES.B

$0.0687

CES.U

$0.0624  (USD$)

CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.1750

CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.2592

CI First Asset European Bank ETF

FHB

$0.0609

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.0950

CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

FLB

$0.0411

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0242

FIG.U

$0.0224 (USD$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF

FSB

$0.0200

FSB.U

$0.0200 (USD$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF

 

FGO

$0.0261

FGO.U

$0.0261 (USD$)

CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF

FBE

$0.1147

CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF

FBU

$0.0544

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0741

CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF

CGAA

$0.0266 Note 1

Note 1 – This is the initial monthly distribution for the Fund.

Supporting Investors' Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs.  The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution.  Contact your advisor for more information.  All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI First Asset ETFs
CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. Please read the prospectus of a CI First Asset ETF before investing. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your investment advisor, CI First Asset ETFs or at www.sedar.com.  Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The CI First Asset ETFs are managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". TM First Asset and its logo are trademarks of a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. ®CI Financial is a registered trademark of CI Investment Inc., used under license.

For further information: please call Investor Relations, CI First Asset ETFs at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.

