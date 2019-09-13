CI First Asset ETFs Announce September 2019 Distributions

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds announces the following regular cash distributions for the month and quarter ending September 30, 2019. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 30, 2019, to unitholders of record on September 24, 2019. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 23, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 24, 2019.



Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.1507 CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.1069 NXF.B $0.1111 CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.1529 FHI.B $0.1535 CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.2957 TXF.B $0.2945 CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0485 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DXM $0.1068 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.0538 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.0776 CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.1056 VXM.B $0.1135 CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.0968 ZXM.B $0.1008 CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.0779 CI First Asset Morningstar U.S. Dividend Target 50 Index ETF UXM $0.1045 UXM.B $0.1192 CI First Asset Morningstar U.S. Value Index ETF XXM $0.0388 XXM.B $0.0526 CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $0.0880 CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.1433 RWE.B $0.1407 CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.0603 RWU.B $0.0751 CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.1755 RWW.B $0.1948 CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.1205 RWX.B $0.1214 CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI $0.1627 CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (USD$) CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0386 CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0330 CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.1187 CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity ETF CED $0.1262 CI First Asset Core U.S. Equity ETF CES $0.0606 CES.B $0.0687 CES.U $0.0624 (USD$) CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF CIC $0.1750 CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF CSY $0.2592 CI First Asset European Bank ETF FHB $0.0609 CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.0950 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.0411 CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0242 FIG.U $0.0224 (USD$) CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB $0.0200 FSB.U $0.0200 (USD$) CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0261 FGO.U $0.0261 (USD$) CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF FBE $0.1147 CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF FBU $0.0544 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0741 CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF CGAA $0.0266 Note 1

Note 1 – This is the initial monthly distribution for the Fund.

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution. Contact your advisor for more information. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals.

