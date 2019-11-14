CI First Asset ETFs Announce November 2019 Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds ("CI First Asset") announces the following distributions for the month ending November 30, 2019. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before November 29, 2019, to unitholders of record on November 25, 2019. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is November 22, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of November 25, 2019.

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0386

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (USD$)

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0330

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (USD$)

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

FLB

$0.0411

CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF

FSB

$0.0200

FSB.U

$0.0200 (USD$)

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF

CGAA

$0.0266

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0901

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution. Contact your advisor for more information. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. Please read the prospectus of a CI First Asset ETF before investing. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your investment advisor, CI First Asset ETFs or at www.sedar.com.  Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The CI First Asset ETFs are managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". TM First Asset and its logo are trademarks of a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. ®CI Financial is a registered trademark of CI Investment Inc., used under license.

For further information: please contact Investor Relations, CI First Asset ETFs at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.

