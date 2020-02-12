CI First Asset ETFs Announce February 2020 Distributions

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds, a division of CI Investments Inc., announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending February 29, 2020. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before February 28, 2020, to unitholders of record on February 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is February 21, 2020, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of February 24, 2020.



Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0406 CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (USD$) CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0330 CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (USD$) CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.0426 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB $0.0200 FSB.U $0.0200 (USD$) CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF CGAA $0.0266 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0807 CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF CRED $0.0500 Note 1 CRED.U $0.0500 (USD$) Note 1

Note 1 – This is the initial monthly distribution for the Fund.

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution. Contact your advisor for more information. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm.

