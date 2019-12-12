CI First Asset ETFs Announce December 2019 Distributions

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending December 31, 2019. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before December 31, 2019, to securityholders of record on December 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is December 20, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 23, 2019.



Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per security) CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.2466 CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.1147 NXF.B $0.1189 CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.1289 FHI.B $0.1296 CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.2965 TXF.B $0.2954 CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0432 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DXM $0.1068 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.0538 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.0865 CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.1079 VXM.B $0.1160 CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.0968 ZXM.B $0.1008 CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.0779 CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF UXM $0.1090 UXM.B $0.1246 CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0388 XXM.B $0.0526 CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $0.0880 CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.1501 RWE.B $0.1447 CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.0621 RWU.B $0.0774 CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.1755 RWW.B $0.1948 CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.1205 RWX.B $0.1214 CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI $0.1834 CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (USD$) CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0406 CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0330 CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.1187 CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF CIC $0.1750 CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF CSY $0.2654 CI First Asset European Bank ETF FHB $0.0609 CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.0950 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.0426 CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (USD$) CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB $0.0200 FSB.U $0.0200 (USD$) CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0265 FGO.U $0.0265 (USD$) CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF FBE $0.1154 CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF FBU $0.0557 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0801 CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF CGAA $0.0266 CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $0.0000 Note 1 CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $0.0000 Note 1 YXM.B $0.0000 Note 1 CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $0.0618 Note 2 CESG.B $0.0619 Note 2 Note 1 – There is no annual distribution for the Fund for 2019 Note 2 – This is the initial quarterly distribution for the Fund

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution. Contact your advisor for more information. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm.

