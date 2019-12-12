CI First Asset ETFs Announce December 2019 Distributions
Dec 12, 2019, 07:00 ET
/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./
TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending December 31, 2019. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before December 31, 2019, to securityholders of record on December 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is December 20, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 23, 2019.
|
Trading
Symbol
|
Distribution Amount
(per security)
|
CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CGXF
|
$0.2466
|
CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
|
NXF
|
$0.1147
|
NXF.B
|
$0.1189
|
CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
|
FHI
|
$0.1289
|
FHI.B
|
$0.1296
|
CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
|
TXF
|
$0.2965
|
TXF.B
|
$0.2954
|
CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
|
CXF
|
$0.0400
|
CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
|
BXF
|
$0.0432
|
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF
|
DXM
|
$0.1068
|
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
|
WXM
|
$0.0538
|
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
|
FXM
|
$0.0865
|
CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF
|
VXM
|
$0.1079
|
VXM.B
|
$0.1160
|
CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
|
ZXM
|
$0.0968
|
ZXM.B
|
$0.1008
|
CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
|
QXM
|
$0.0779
|
CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF
|
UXM
|
$0.1090
|
UXM.B
|
$0.1246
|
CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF
|
XXM
|
$0.0388
|
XXM.B
|
$0.0526
|
CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWC
|
$0.0880
|
CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWE
|
$0.1501
|
RWE.B
|
$0.1447
|
CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWU
|
$0.0621
|
RWU.B
|
$0.0774
|
CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWW
|
$0.1755
|
RWW.B
|
$0.1948
|
CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWX
|
$0.1205
|
RWX.B
|
$0.1214
|
CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF
|
FLI
|
$0.1834
|
CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
FDV
|
$0.0312
|
CI First Asset Active Credit ETF
|
FAO
|
$0.0450
|
FAO.U
|
$0.0450 (USD$)
|
CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF
|
FAI
|
$0.0406
|
CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
|
FGB
|
$0.0330
|
CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF
|
FQC
|
$0.1187
|
CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF
|
RIT
|
$0.0675
|
CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF
|
CIC
|
$0.1750
|
CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF
|
CSY
|
$0.2654
|
CI First Asset European Bank ETF
|
FHB
|
$0.0609
|
CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF
|
FSF
|
$0.0950
|
CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF
|
FPR
|
$0.0768
|
CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF
|
FLB
|
$0.0426
|
CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FIG
|
$0.0320
|
FIG.U
|
$0.0248 (USD$)
|
CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF
|
FSB
|
$0.0200
|
FSB.U
|
$0.0200 (USD$)
|
CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF
|
FGO
|
$0.0265
|
FGO.U
|
$0.0265 (USD$)
|
CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF
|
FBE
|
$0.1154
|
CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF
|
FBU
|
$0.0557
|
CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
|
$0.0801
|
CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF
|
CGAA
|
$0.0266
|
CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF
|
SID
|
$0.0000 Note 1
|
CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF
|
YXM
|
$0.0000 Note 1
|
YXM.B
|
$0.0000 Note 1
|
CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF
|
CESG
|
$0.0618 Note 2
|
CESG.B
|
$0.0619 Note 2
|
Note 1 – There is no annual distribution for the Fund for 2019
|
Note 2 – This is the initial quarterly distribution for the Fund
Supporting Investors' Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution. Contact your advisor for more information. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.
CI First Asset ETFs
CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm.
