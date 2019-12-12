CI First Asset ETFs Announce December 2019 Distributions

News provided by

CI First Asset ETFs

Dec 12, 2019, 07:00 ET

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending December 31, 2019. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before December 31, 2019, to securityholders of record on December 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is December 20, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 23, 2019.  


Trading

Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per security)

CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.2466

CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1147

NXF.B

$0.1189

CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1289

FHI.B

$0.1296

CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.2965

TXF.B

$0.2954

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0432

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF

DXM

$0.1068

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0538

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.0865

CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.1079

VXM.B

$0.1160

CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.0968

ZXM.B

$0.1008

CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.0779

CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF

UXM

$0.1090

UXM.B

$0.1246

CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0388

XXM.B

$0.0526

  CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0880

CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.1501

RWE.B

$0.1447

CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWU

$0.0621

RWU.B

$0.0774

CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.1755

RWW.B

$0.1948

CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.1205

RWX.B

$0.1214

CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.1834

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

 $0.0450 (USD$)

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0406

CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0330

CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.1187

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.1750

CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.2654

CI First Asset European Bank ETF

FHB

$0.0609

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.0950

CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

FLB

$0.0426

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (USD$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF

FSB

$0.0200

FSB.U

$0.0200 (USD$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0265

FGO.U

$0.0265 (USD$)

CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF

FBE

$0.1154

CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF

FBU

$0.0557

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0801

CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF

CGAA

$0.0266

CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$0.0000 Note 1

CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$0.0000 Note 1

YXM.B

$0.0000 Note 1

CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$0.0618 Note 2

CESG.B

$0.0619 Note 2

Note 1 – There is no annual distribution for the Fund for 2019

Note 2 – This is the initial quarterly distribution for the Fund

Supporting Investors' Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs.  The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution. Contact your advisor for more information. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI First Asset ETFs
CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase CI First Asset ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell securities of an ETF on the TSX or the NEO Exchange. If the securities are purchased or sold on the TSX or the NEO Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying securities of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The CI First Asset ETFs are managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". CI First Asset and its logo are trademarks of CI Investments Inc.

SOURCE CI First Asset ETFs

For further information: please contact CI First Asset ETFs at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.

Organization Profile

CI First Asset ETFs

You just read:

CI First Asset ETFs Announce December 2019 Distributions

News provided by

CI First Asset ETFs

Dec 12, 2019, 07:00 ET