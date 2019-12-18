CI First Asset Closed-End Fund Estimated 2019 Annual Special Distributions

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset announces the estimated special distributions (the "Estimated Special Distributions") for JFT Strategies Fund (the "Fund") for the year ending December 31, 2019. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 15, 2019 and include certain forward-looking information which may cause the Estimated Special Distributions to change before the Fund's tax year-end on December 31, 2019. The final distribution amounts will be confirmed and announced shortly after the year-end and prior to payment, once the Fund's year-end tax position is finalized.

Estimated Special Distributions

The Estimated Special Distributions will be paid on or before January 15, 2020, to holders of record on December 31, 2019. The Estimated Special Distributions will be paid by the issuance of securities of the Fund, and immediately thereafter, the issued and outstanding capital of the Fund will be consolidated such that the number of issued and outstanding securities of the Fund does not change.

Name TSX Symbol Estimated Special Distribution (per unit) JFT Strategies Fund – Class A JFS.UN $0.16 JFT Strategies Fund – Class F n/a $0.18

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on the CI First Asset website in early 2020.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Estimated Special Distributions for JFT Strategies Fund. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual Special Distributions to differ from the Estimated Special Distributions between now and the Fund's tax year-end include, without limitation: the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fund; the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities; and subscription and redemption activity in the Fund.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell securities of the investment fund on the TSX. If the securities are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying securities of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: CI First Asset at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289 or visit www.firstasset.com