CI Financial reports assets under management for September 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2019 of $129.5 billion and total assets of $176.7 billion.

Assets under management increased by 0.2% in the month of September. CI's average assets under management for the third quarter were $129.8 billion, a decrease of 1.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

CI's Canadian business, excluding products closed to new investors, had $1.8 billion in net redemptions for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. CI's international business had $0.5 billion in net sales for the same quarter. In total, CI's net redemptions for the third quarter of 2019 were $1.6 billion, an improvement of $0.9 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019 and an improvement of $0.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018.

CI reported assets under advisement of $47.2 billion at September 30, 2019. This includes assets at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate Private Counsel and since January 2019, WealthBar Financial Services Inc. These assets increased 0.4% in the month of September and increased 6.3% year over year.

Further information about CI's assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, www.cifinancial.com. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. September 30, 2019 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS Sept. 30/19

(billions) Aug. 31/19

(billions) %

Change Sept. 30/18

(billions) %

Change Assets under management $129.5 $129.3 0.2% $136.5 -5.1% Assets under advisement1 47.2 47.0 0.4% 44.4 6.3% TOTAL $176.7 $176.3 0.2% $180.9 -2.3%

MONTHLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Sept. 30/19

(billions) Aug. 31/19

(billions) %

Change Monthly average $130.1 $128.7 1.1%

FISCAL QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Sept. 30/19

(billions) June 30/19

(billions) %

Change Fiscal quarter average $129.8 $131.1 -1.0%

FISCAL YEAR AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2019

(billions) Fiscal 2018

(billions) %

Change Fiscal year average $129.9 $137.2 -5.3%

EQUITY (millions) FINANCIAL POSITION (millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 229.2 Debt outstanding $1,575 QTD weighted avg. shares 232.1 Net debt outstanding $1,350

1 Includes assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante and Stonegate Private Counsel and WealthBar.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations, CI Financial Corp., (416) 364-1145

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

