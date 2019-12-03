CI Financial reports assets under management for November 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary assets under management at November 30, 2019 of $131.7 billion and total assets of $180.1 billion.

Assets under management increased by 1.0% in the month of November and 1.0% year over year. CI's average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $130.3 billion, an increase of 0.4% compared to the average for the third quarter of 2019.

CI reported assets under advisement of $48.4 billion at November 30, 2019, an increase of 1.0% in the month of November and 12.3% year over year. This includes assets at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate Private Counsel and since January 2019, WealthBar Financial Services Inc.

Further information about CI's assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, www.cifinancial.com. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.

CI FINANCIAL CORP November 30, 2019 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS Nov. 30/19

(billions) Oct. 31/19

(billions) %

Change Nov. 30/18

(billions) %

Change Assets under management $131.7 $130.4 1.0% $130.4 1.0% Assets under advisement1 48.4 47.9 1.0% 43.1 12.3% TOTAL $180.1 $178.3 1.0% $173.5 3.8%

MONTHLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Nov. 30/19

(billions) Oct. 31/19

(billions) %

Change Monthly average $131.4 $129.2 1.7%

FISCAL QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Nov. 30/19

(billions) Sept. 30/19

(billions) %

Change Fiscal quarter average $130.3 $129.8 0.4%

FISCAL YEAR AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2019

(billions) Fiscal 2018

(billions) %

Change Fiscal year average $130.0 $137.2 -5.2%

EQUITY (millions) FINANCIAL POSITION (millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 225.0 Debt outstanding $1,582 QTD weighted avg. shares 226.1 Net debt outstanding $1,377

1 Includes assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante and Stonegate Private Counsel and WealthBar.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations, CI Financial Corp., (416) 364-1145

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

