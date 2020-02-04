CI Financial reports assets under management for January 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary assets under management at January 31, 2020 of $132.4 billion and total assets of $182.8 billion.

Assets under management increased by 0.2% in the month of January and 3.3% year over year. CI's average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $133.3 billion, an increase of 1.8% compared to the average for the fourth quarter of 2019.

CI reported record assets under advisement of $50.4 billion at January 31, 2020, an increase of 1.2% in the month of January and 15.9% year over year. This includes assets at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate Private Counsel, WealthBar Financial Services Inc. and, as of January 2020, recently acquired Surevest Wealth Management of Phoenix.

Further information about CI's assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, www.cifinancial.com. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. January 31, 2020 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS Jan. 31/20 (billions) Dec. 31/19 (billions) % Change Jan. 31/19 (billions) % Change Assets under management $132.4 $132.1 0.2% $128.2 3.3% Assets under advisement1 50.4 49.8 1.2% 43.5 15.9% TOTAL $182.8 $181.9 0.5% $171.7 6.5%

MONTHLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Jan. 31/20

(billions) Dec. 31/19

(billions) %

Change Monthly average $133.3 $132.1 0.9%

FISCAL QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Jan. 31/20

(billions) Dec. 31/19

(billions) %

Change Fiscal quarter average $133.3 $130.9 1.8%

FISCAL YEAR AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2020

(billions) Fiscal 2019

(billions) %

Change Fiscal year average $133.3 $130.2 2.4%

EQUITY (millions) FINANCIAL POSITION (millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 220.8 Debt outstanding $1,656 QTD weighted avg. shares 220.9 Net debt outstanding $1,446



1 Includes assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante and Stonegate.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.





