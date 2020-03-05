CI Financial reports assets under management for February 2020

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary assets under management at February 29, 2020 of $128.3 billion, and assets under advisement of $48.6 billion, for a total of $176.9 billion.

Assets under management decreased by 3.4% in the month of February and 1.4% year over year. Assets under advisement decreased 4.1% in the month of February and increased 9.2% year over year. Assets under advisement includes assets at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate Private Counsel, WealthBar Financial Services Inc. and, as of January 2020, Surevest Wealth Management of Phoenix.

CI's average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $133.8 billion, an increase of 2.2% compared to the average for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Further information about CI's assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, www.cifinancial.com. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. February 29, 2020 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS Feb. 29/20

(billions) Jan. 31/20

(billions) %

Change Feb. 28/19

(billions) %

Change Assets under management $128.3 $132.8 -3.4% $130.1 -1.4% Assets under advisement1 48.6 50.7 -4.1% 44.5 9.2% TOTAL $176.9 $183.5 -3.6% $174.6 1.3%

MONTHLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Feb. 29/20

(billions) Jan. 31/20

(billions) %

Change Monthly average $134.4 $133.3 0.8%

FISCAL QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Feb. 29/20

(billions) Dec. 31/19

(billions) %

Change Fiscal quarter average $133.8 $130.9 2.2%

FISCAL YEAR AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2020

(billions) Fiscal 2019

(billions) %

Change Fiscal year average $133.8 $130.2 2.8%

EQUITY (millions) FINANCIAL POSITION (millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 220.0 Debt outstanding $1,656 QTD weighted avg. shares 220.5 Net debt outstanding $1,453





1 Includes assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante and Stonegate Private Counsel.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations, CI Financial Corp., (416) 364-1145

