CI Financial reports assets under management for August 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary assets under management at August 31, 2019 of $129.3 billion and total assets of $176.1 billion.

Assets under management decreased by 0.6% in the month of August. CI's average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $129.6 billion, a decrease of 1.1% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

CI reported assets under advisement of $46.8 billion at August 31, 2019. This includes assets at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate Private Counsel and since January 2019, WealthBar Financial Services Inc. These assets decreased 0.2% in the month of August and increased 4.9% year over year.

Further information about CI's assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, www.cifinancial.com. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.

CI FINANCIAL CORP August 31, 2019 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS Aug. 31/19

(billions) July 31/19

(billions) %

Change Aug. 31/18

(billions) %

Change Assets under management $129.3 $130.1 -0.6% $138.4 -6.6% Assets under advisement1 46.8 46.9 -0.2% 44.6 4.9% TOTAL $176.1 $177.0 -0.5% $183.0 -3.8%

MONTHLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Aug. 31/19

(billions) July 31/19

(billions) %

Change Monthly average $128.7 $130.6 -1.5%

FISCAL QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Aug. 31/19

(billions) June 30/19

(billions) %

Change Fiscal quarter average $129.6 $131.1 -1.1%

FISCAL YEAR AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2019

(billions) Fiscal 2018

(billions) %

Change Fiscal year average $129.9 $137.2 -5.3%

EQUITY (millions) FINANCIAL POSITION (millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 231.5 Debt outstanding $1,575 QTD weighted avg. shares 233.5 Net debt outstanding $1,339

1 Includes assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante and Stonegate Private Counsel and WealthBar

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

