CI Financial announces election of directors and results of annual meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. (the "Corporation") announced the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held June 24, 2019.

All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Peter W. Anderson 187,402,529 99.08% 1,745,961 0.92% William E. Butt 183,207,433 96.86% 5,941,057 3.14% Brigette Chang-Addorisio 182,274,088 96.37% 6,874,402 3.63% William T. Holland 184,444,265 97.51% 4,704,225 2.49% David P. Miller 159,008,696 84.07% 30,139,794 15.93% Tom P. Muir 187,933,559 99.36% 1,214,931 0.64% Sheila A. Murray 159,264,881 84.20% 29,883,609 15.80% Paul J. Perrow 187,711,303 99.24% 1,437,187 0.76%

At the meeting, shareholders also voted: (i) to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; and (ii) to accept management's disclosed approach to executive compensation.

Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated May 8, 2019. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Limited of Australia, First Asset Investment Management Inc., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

