CI Financial announces earnings conference call and webcast

Symbol: CIX

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") will release its financial results for the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The results will be issued through Cision Canada and on www.cifinancial.com.

CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, led by Chief Executive Officer Peter Anderson and Chief Financial Officer Douglas Jamieson. The call and a slide presentation will be accessible through a webcast available by clicking here, or by visiting cifinancial.com. Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion by dialing 1-800-898-3989 or (416) 406-0743 (Passcode: 90289#).

A replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. at 1-800-408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 (Passcode: 90289#). The webcast will be archived in the Financial Information section of www.cifinancial.com.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations, CI Financial Corp., (416) 364-1145

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

