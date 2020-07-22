Chubb Integrates North America Accident and Health Businesses

Chris Martin named Division President of Chubb North America Accident and Health; James Walloga to continue overseeing North America Specialty Accident and Health

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chubb announced that it has integrated its North America Accident and Health (A&H) businesses to better address the needs of today's middle market and large corporate clients and distribution partners. Effective immediately, Chris Martin, current President of Chubb Workplace Benefits, has been named Division President of Chubb North America Accident and Health.

In this expanded role, he will have overall operating responsibilities for the North American A&H insurance businesses and will oversee the division's strategy, product and business development, profit and loss performance, and underwriting operations.

In addition, James Walloga, Chubb's Executive Vice President of Specialty Accident and Health, will continue to lead the company's North America Specialty Accident and Health business and look to further grow this critical business segment, which offers accident and illness medical insurance related to corporate travel risk management, participant accident insurance, affinity markets, as well as leisure and scholastic travel.

"This integration of our A&H businesses reinforces our commitment to the marketplace, where we see tremendous opportunities to further serve our partners and clients," said Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Division President, Chubb North America Major Accounts. "This new structure will provide our distribution partners and clients with greater resources and better access to products and services that are designed to meet the unique challenges of workplace and travel risk for individuals, employees, as well as a variety of organizational entities."

Mr. Martin will report to Mr. Merna, with a matrixed reporting line to Joe Vasquez, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and head of the company's Global Accident and Health business.

"Chris brings extensive leadership and management experience, as well as a keen understanding of the needs of our distribution partners and customers," said Mr. Vasquez. "I look forward to working with him as he makes the transition into this new role and works toward further widening our footprint in this space."

Mr. Martin has more than three decades of leadership experience in the insurance space. He joined Chubb in 2011 as President of Worksite Solutions for Combined Insurance, a Chubb Company, and was promoted to President of Chubb Workplace Benefits in 2016. He holds a Masters of Management in marketing and organization behavior from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Yale University.

Mr. Walloga has over 20 years of insurance experience. He graduated from Pace University in New York City with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing.

