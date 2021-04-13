Chubb Announces Leadership Appointments in its Accident and Health Business

Alignment of leadership to provide greater access to resources aimed at delivering a broad range of accident and health-related risk solutions

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., April 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Chubb has announced two leadership appointments in its North America Accident and Health (A&H) business that are intended to provide distribution partners and clients even greater access to A&H product offerings and resources.

Effective immediately, Suresh Krishnan, Chubb's current Chief Operating Officer, North America Accident and Health, has been named Executive Vice President, Head of North America Specialty Accident and Health. In this expanded role, he will look to grow this critical business segment which offers accident and health insurance to businesses, educational institutions and affinity groups.

Mr. Krishnan will continue to report to Chris Martin, Division President of North America Accident and Health.

Reporting to Mr. Krishnan will be Lauren Gorte, who has been named Chief Operating Officer, Specialty Accident and Health. She will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to further leverage the company's product and service offerings that focus on multinational travel accident and medical, business travel accident, and special risk business lines along with leading the retail field sales and underwriting teams. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Gorte served as Chubb's Errors and Omissions (E&O) Product Manager.

"We are always looking for ways to meet the unique needs of the market, regardless of the business environment," said Mr. Martin. "Having Suresh and Lauren in these roles positions us to provide comprehensive solutions for our customers and distribution partners."

Mr. Krishnan joined Chubb in 1999 and has held a variety of executive-level positions. Previously, he served as Head of Chubb European Group's Major Accounts Division, where he led the development of business strategies and metrics ensuring clients and brokers fully benefited from Chubb's risk and underwriting expertise. Prior to the ACE acquisition of Chubb in 2016, he led Chubb's Overseas General Insurance Division's multinational and large accounts strategy. This included leading and managing the Global Client Executive Practice for Chubb's Overseas General Insurance Division. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University and a Juris Doctor from The University of Richmond School of Law.

Ms. Gorte joined Chubb in 2009 as a professional associate. She has close to a decade of production and field management experience in both the E&O and Cyber product lines. Throughout her career at Chubb, she has held a variety of leadership positions, heading up the Midwest region's underwriting team and overseeing the Western region for E&O and Cyber, as well as managing the company's Real Estate E&O portfolio. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Miami University, and holds a CPCU designation.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

For further information: Eric Samansky: 215-640-4666; [email protected], www.chubb.com

