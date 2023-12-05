Chubb and NetSPI Launch Cyber Protection Partnership

Chubb leverages NetSPI's technology to help policyholders go on the offensive against cyber threats

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property & casualty insurance company, has announced an innovative collaboration with NetSPI, a global leader in proactive security, to strengthen clients' cyber-risk profile via enhanced attack surface management and penetration testing solutions.

Chubb policyholders in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of NetSPI's full portfolio of proactive security solutions, including Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), as well as a suite of comprehensive penetration testing offerings, at preferred pricing, subject to applicable insurance laws. NetSPI's suite of solutions can be tailored to support any size business across all industries.

"This collaboration with NetSPI provides clients with peace of mind, enabling them to identify vulnerabilities, security issues, and exposure to risk before it escalates into a claim," said Craig Guiliano, Vice President of Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence at Chubb. "This value-added solution is part of Chubb's efforts to proactively identify cyber exposures that are difficult to detect using common scanning tools and to more broadly strengthen our policyholders' security posture."

"We're thrilled to empower Chubb clients to proactively confront cyber threats," said Aaron Shilts, President and CEO of NetSPI. "Too often we see companies forced to react after incurring losses from cyberattacks that can severely impact their finances and reputation. Chubb understands the value of ensuring clients enhance their security apparatus and minimize their susceptibility to risk."

An advantage to the Chubb policyholder stemming from this partnership is the access to NetSPI's industry-leading proactive security technology and expertise allowing Chubb policyholders to keep pace with an ever-evolving risk environment.

As part of this collaboration, select Chubb clients are eligible to access NetSPI's Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform at no cost. This solution continuously evaluates client attack surfaces for exposures and vulnerabilities. It utilizes its penetration testing expertise to decrease the probability and impact of a costly cyberattack, provide actionable insights for attack surface reduction, and decrease false positives to help teams prioritize remediation. ­

Chubb offers insurance coverage for data breaches, network security, and other cyber risks, for over 20 years. With these new policyholder offerings, Chubb Cyber Insurance further provides more value-added benefits at a time when organizations are playing defense against the threats of data breaches, business interruption and reputational risk following a cyber incident.

Chubb policyholders interested in learning more about NetSPI's offerings and rates can submit a request via Chubb Cyber Services page here. For further information about Chubb Cyber Insurance, please visit here.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the global leader in proactive security, delivering the most comprehensive suite of penetration testing, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation solutions. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. Its global cybersecurity experts secure the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India.

SOURCE Chubb

