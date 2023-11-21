Chtrbox Awarded Best Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year by Entrepreneur India

Chtrbox Also Wins for Best Brand Engagement Campaign for #nofilter IndiGo x Nat Geo

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, is proud to announce that its India based Influencer Marketing agency, Chtrbox, has been awarded two awards in Entrepreneur India's 2023 Influencer Awards held Monday night in Mumbai. This includes being the recipient of the prestigious "Best Influencer Marketing Agency" accolade, along with "Best Brand Engagement Campaign" for #nofilter IndiGo x Nat Geo.

The Best Influencer Marketing Agency award recognizes the standout work from Chtrbox both in 2023 and over its 7 year history. Since inception, the company has now assembled an impressive track record of over 4,000 successful campaigns. During the last two years Chtrbox has executed over 1,500 campaigns via a growing list of strong and lasting partnerships with top brands. The list of key Chtrbox partnerships includes HP, Amazon, P&G, Pinterest, Piramel, Spotify, HK Vitals, Poshmark, Warner Music India, Olay and Nykaa. The company continues to distinguish itself with its extensive network of micro and nano influencers, ranging from approximately 200,000 to 300,000, with an increasing focus and ability to also meet the demands of larger scale campaigns.

The Best Brand Engagement Award for #nofilter IndiGo x Nat Geo was noted for bringing together photography enthusiasts to express their storytelling passion with great photos that need "no filters". A platform was provided on Instagram with IndiGo Airlines joining forces with National Geographic that not only generated a treasure trove of unique and amazing photographs, but produced incredible engagement with the audience providing 94.4% positive responses. Not only was the campaign heralded for its unique and inspirational qualities, but it overachieved the expected views by over 70% and overall reach by 150%.

The Entrepreneur India 2023 Influencer Marketing Awards are put on by Entrepreneur Media. For 38 years, Entrepreneur has been the definitive guide to all the diverse challenges of business ownership. Entrepreneurs have a community with the magazine--a place they can go to learn how to face business challenges head-on and persevere. Entrepreneur.com has evolved into the most widely used website by entrepreneurs and leaders in business worldwide.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media, commented "We could not be more proud of our incredible team at Chtrbox. These Entrepreneur awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of longtime Chtrbox veterans Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia and the team they have inspired to produce amazing work for great brands. As the overarching business of influencer marketing continues to grow, we are confident we are positioned with the right team, brand partners and momentum to take us to new levels of success across the board."

