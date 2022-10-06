CHS USA Inc. Acquires Medical Imaging Solutions International

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - CHS USA Inc., a company of Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CHS), completed the acquisition of Medical Imaging Solutions International. ("MISI"), effective September 16th, 2022. This acquisition will further increase CHS' presence in the United States diagnostic imaging market. MISI and CHS are known in the healthcare industry for high quality and reliable products.

"This acquisition is a great fit for CHS because we share similar qualities, values, capabilities and offerings. The MISI acquisition is a great platform for US expansion in the diagnostic imaging market," states Mike Canzoneri, President and CEO of CHS.

About CHS:

Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (established 1967) is a privately held medical device manufacturer and specialty distributor located in Oakville, Ontario. Customers served are in the acute hospital and non-acute healthcare space in Canada and Internationally. CHS self-manufactured products (MED-RX®) and third-party represented products span across a wide variety of clinical categories including respiratory, anesthesia, perfusion, interventional radiology, biopsy, drainage, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, vascular access, infection prevention, neuro and cardiac diagnostics, and general med-surg. The MED-RX line is produced in Oakville, ON, and is predominantly comprised of single use disposable trays, kits, and tubing used in a variety of procedures such as IV starts, feeding, biopsy, and thoracic drainage.

About MISI:

MISI is a supplier of computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and cardio/angiogram vascular injector syringe disposables, with a mission to provide a positive contribution to health care by providing the US with high quality products that are compatible with each manufacturer's injection system. MISI has over 10 years of industry experience in providing high quality products at fair pricing.

SOURCE Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited

For further information: Lianne MacMillan, Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited, [email protected]