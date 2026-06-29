Chronos Resources Launches to Lead Complex Resource Projects Across Western Canada

A new firm backed by over 100 years of collective experience enters the market with a disciplined, integrated model built for operators who can't afford uncertainty.

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Chronos Resources today announced its official launch as a Calgary-based resource exploration and project execution firm serving clients across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Founded by senior industry professionals with more than a century of combined experience, Chronos enters the market with a single, clear mandate: deliver complex projects with certainty.

The name Chronos is intentional. Drawn from the Greek concept of time as a structured, sequential force, it reflects the firm's operating philosophy: that successful resource projects are built through disciplined planning, phased execution, and long-term thinking, not improvisation. Chronos integrates leadership, accountability, and communication across the full project lifecycle, giving operators a single point of control from planning through completion.

What distinguishes Chronos is the depth of experience behind it. The leadership team collectively brings more than 100 years of hands-on expertise across Western Canada's resource sector. Clients work directly with the decision-makers responsible for delivery, not account managers, ensuring that senior judgment is applied at every critical stage of a project.

"Our focus is execution," says Janine Ballingall, President & CEO of Chronos Resources. "We lead with clarity and control, remaining directly accountable for delivery--ensuring projects are aligned, risks are managed, and our clients achieve outcomes they can stand behind."

About Chronos Resources

Chronos Resources is a Calgary-based resource exploration and project execution firm serving clients across Western Canada. The company provides integrated delivery across planning, land and regulatory management, environmental coordination, Indigenous and stakeholder engagement, seismic exploration, GIS and mapping, field operations, and project close-out.

Founded by industry professionals, Chronos is led by Janine Ballingall, MBA, B.Comm (President & CEO), Billy Mooney (Vice President, Business Development), Gordon de Souza (Vice President, Land & Regulatory), and Mark Nergaard (Operations Manager).

The company maintains all licences, regulatory authorisations, and compliance certifications required to operate across Western Canada, including APEGA Permit to Practice, AER and BCER authorisations, and active membership in CAGC, CSEG, CCIB, ISNetworld, ComplyWorks, and AASP COR.

Built on a foundation of quality, integrity, accountability, and relationship-first leadership, Chronos helps clients navigate complex project environments with clarity, control, and confidence.

Industry professionals are invited to connect through the Chronos Network and follow news and insights via Field Notes at www.chronosresources.com.

SOURCE Chronos Resources

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