CHRISTOPHER LOCKE HOLDINGS IN POPREACH CORPORATION FALLS BELOW 10%

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 28, 2022, PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) ("PopReach") completed its business combination (the "Transaction") with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry. The Transaction is further described in PopReach's information circular dated February 14, 2022, which has been filed under PopReach's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As a result of and pursuant to the Transaction, Christopher Locke, President of PopReach announces that his ownership and control of PopReach, personally and through his joint actor AD2101 Inc., has fallen below 10%. Immediately prior to closing of the Transaction, Mr. Locke owned, directly or indirectly, 9,965,391 Common Shares, or 13.56% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following closing of the offering, Mr. Locke continues to, directly or indirectly, hold 9,965,391 Common Shares but now representing 4.29% of PopReach's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

PopReach's head office is located at 1 University Avenue, 3rd floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2P1. This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 and a copy of the early warning report required by National Instrument 62-103 will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Christopher Locke at [email protected].

For further information: Christopher Locke, [email protected]