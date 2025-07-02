Christopher Johnson files Early Warning Report in respect of Crown Capital Partners Inc.

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Christopher Johnson (840 - 121 King St W, Toronto, ON M5H 3T9), a director and officer of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (the "Corporation"), today announces that he has indirectly subscribed for 10% convertible redeemable secured subordinated debentures of the Corporation in the principal amount of $150,000 due December 31, 2026 (the "Debentures") pursuant to a private placement offering of the Debentures (the "Offering") and he has been issued 132,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $1.10 per Common Share in lieu of cash compensation owed to him by the Corporation (the "Settlement Share Issuance" and together with the Offering, the "Transactions"). Commencing on June 30, 2026, the Debentures are convertible at the option of Mr. Johnson into up to 150,000 Common Shares at a price as low as $1.00 per Common Share, as described in the Corporation's press release dated June 30, 2025.

Immediately prior to the Transactions, Mr. Johnson, directly or indirectly, had beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, 760,113 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.40% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the Transactions, Mr. Johnson, assuming the full conversion of the Debentures at the lowest price per Common Share would, directly or indirectly, have beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, 1,042,113 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or an increase in Mr. Johnson's securityholding percentage of approximately 3.61% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Johnson also has beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction of 7,500 Common Share purchase warrants and 188,614 options of the Corporation. If all of these warrants and options were exercised, and the Debentures were fully converted at the lowest price per Common Share, pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, Mr. Johnson would beneficial own, or control and/or direct 1,238,227 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.58% of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares following such exercises and conversion.

The Debentures and Common Shares acquired by Mr. Johnson pursuant to the Transactions were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Johnson has no current intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional securities of the Corporation.

Immediately prior to the Transactions, the Corporation had 5,672,646 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon the completion of the Transactions and the full conversion of the Debentures held by Mr. Johnson, the Corporation would have 6,127,832 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

An early warning report in respect of the above-noted transaction will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report may be obtained from the Corporation by contacting: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887