Christmas Adventure Awaits: Ausom Ignites the Holidays with High-Performance E-Scooters

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the festive season brings both cheer and the familiar challenge of last-minute gifting and holiday traffic, Ausom presents the ultimate solution. From December 3 to December 31, 2025, Ausom brings premium electric scooters -- blending excitement with practicality -- directly to your doorstep in the U.S. with special holiday offers.

Ausom, a pioneer in redefining urban and trail exploration, crafts more than e-scooters: it builds keys to unparalleled freedom. Engineered for riders who see journeys differently, its vehicles fuse precision craftsmanship with unstoppable power and rugged, all-terrain durability to elevate every ride.

Ausom L1: Urban Commute King

Perfect for daily commutes and weekend excursions, the L1 balances power and practicality. Its robust 800W motor reaches 28 mph, tackling hills with ease, while the 748.8Wh battery provides a 44-mile range. The adjustable handlebar allows customized comfort and control, accommodating riders of various heights. With 10-inch tubeless tires, front & rear disc brakes with E-ABS, and advanced swingarm suspension, it masters city streets and light trails.

Ausom L2 Max Dual Motor: All-Terrain Beast

Built to conquer, the L2 Max Dual Motor redefines off-road riding. Experience SUV-level comfort from its dual swingarm suspension with an aircraft landing gear system. Its powerful dual motors (2688W peak power) make hill climbing effortless, supported by a 56-mile range from a high-capacity 998.4Wh battery. Rugged 10"x3" tubeless knobby tires and a forged aluminum alloy frame (287 lbs load capacity) ensure stability on any path.

Ausom DT2 Pro: Performance Champion

For peak performance enthusiasts, the DT2 Pro stands alone. Advanced hydraulic disc brakes with E-ABS deliver unmatched control at high speeds and shorter braking distances. Reach 42 mph and conquer 53% inclines with 2912W max power. The 1216.8Wh battery offers an industry-leading 71-mile range.

Ausom Innovations for a Superior Ride:

Inspired by aircraft landing gear, Ausom's unique suspension consisting of swingarms and springs absorbs bumps effortlessly for smooth, stable rides.

Integrated headlights, taillight, and turn signals ensure 360° visibility. Ambient lights (L2 Max Dual Motor and DT2 Pro) add style to your riding.

Dual charging ports (L2 Max Dual Motor & DT2 Pro) significantly reduce charging time and provide more freedom for exploration.

NFC/passcode locks and a hidden AirTag slot (L2 Max Dual Motor and DT2 Pro) prevent unauthorized access, offering peace of mind.

The durable aluminum alloy frame (L2 Max Dual Motor & DT2 Pro) and the double-folding mechanism minimize wobbling for a stable ride.

The durable aluminum alloy frame (L2 Max Dual Motor & DT2 Pro) and the double-folding mechanism minimize wobbling for a stable ride. Wider Deck: Provides superior stability and a more confident and cozy stance than conventional scooters.

Pricing and Exclusive Offers

From December 3 to December 31, 2025, visit Ausomstore.com to unlock exceptional value on the ultimate adventure gifts in the U.S.:

L1: $599

L2 Max Dual Motor: $799

DT2 Pro: $1099

Stack Your Savings with Exclusive Discount Codes:

Spend $500, get $50 off! (Code: BF50)

Spend $1000, get $80 off! (Code: BF80)

Spend $1500, get $100 off! (Code: BF100)

Spend $2000, get $200 off! (Code: BF200)

Special Giveaway:

A FREE Handlebar Bag comes with every order – convenient storage of your belongings!

Ready to Ride? Explore Your Perfect Match

About Ausom

Founded by adventurers and experts, Ausom is dedicated to igniting the spirit of exploration in everyone. We design and build premium electric scooters that empower riders to break boundaries, redefine their commute, and embrace the thrill of the ride. Every Ausom product reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation, delivering unforgettable experiences on two wheels.

Website: ausomstore.com

EU Website: ausomstore.eu

