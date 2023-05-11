Christine Feuell elected as Director of Boyd Group Services Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

WINNIPEG, MB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) ("BGSI", "the Boyd Group" or "Boyd") is pleased to announce the election of Christine Feuell to its Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Ms. Feuell has nearly 30 years of career experience transforming brands and business units to deliver strong customer value and profitable growth in the automotive, supply chain automation and building technologies industries. Ms. Feuell's automotive industry experiences include OEMs (Ford, Stellantis) and Tier 1 Suppliers (Johnson Controls, Adient) in which she created and launched innovative products, technologies and services for the OEM and Aftermarket Channels. Since 2021, she has been serving as CEO, Chrysler Brand at Stellantis, a leading global automotive mobility and technology leader, where she is transforming the Chrysler brand to full-electrification and delivering break-through seamlessly connected technologies and experiences. Prior to her role at Chrysler, Ms. Feuell was the Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell, where she was responsible for creating and delivering advanced automation software and technology solutions for E-Commerce, Retail, Logistics, Health and Pharma industries.

"The Board has an ongoing commitment to renewal and to ensuring the Board has the necessary skills and expertise to support the growth of Boyd's business. We look forward to welcoming and working with our new Board member, Christine Feuell," said David (Dave) Brown, Independent Chair of the Board of Directors.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( https://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( https://www.assuredauto.ca ) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( https://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (http://www.boydgroup.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include, but are not limited to: employee relations and staffing; margin pressure and sales mix changes; acquisition risk; operational performance; brand management and reputation; market environment change; reliance on technology; supply chain risk; pandemic risk & economic downturn; changes in client relationships; decline in number of insurance claims; environmental, health and safety risk; climate change and weather conditions; competition; access to capital; dependence on key personnel; tax position risk; corporate governance; increased government regulation and tax risk; fluctuations in operating results and seasonality; risk of litigation; execution on new strategies; insurance risk; interest rates; U.S. health care costs and workers compensation claims; foreign currency risk; low capture rates; capital expenditures; and energy costs and BGSI's success in anticipating and managing the foregoing risks.

We caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and that when reviewing our forward-looking statements, investors and others should refer to the "Risk Factors" section of BGSI's Annual Information Form, the "Risks and Uncertainties" and other sections of our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position and our other periodic filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings.

For further information: Timothy O'Day, President & CEO, Tel: (847) 410-6002, [email protected]; Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll free 1-800-385-5451, [email protected]; Jeff Murray, Vice President, Finance & Interim CFO, Tel: (204) 594-1773, [email protected]