Chris Lythgo confirmed Commissionaires National Chair

Col. Lythgo brings extensive leadership and management experience spanning 31 years of military service, eight years as Vice President Technical Services with BC Transit, and 15 as head of Seajay Consulting Ltd. His many career highlights include his work as Commanding Officer of 2 Combat Engineer Regiment, Special Service Force, and serving as Operational Commander for OP DECIMAL, the Mine Awareness and Clearance Training Plan for Afghan refugees.

"I have always been concerned about the fate of veterans, many of whom have no pensions," Lythgo said of his commitment to the Commissionaires' social mandate of providing meaningful employment for veterans of the CAF the RCMP. "My role as a volunteer board member is my way of giving back for a career that has been so good to me."

As a not-for-profit, Commissionaires is overseen by an all-volunteer board comprised of veterans of the military, RCMP, police services, and members of the business community. Col. Lythgo joined the board of the BC Division in 2013 and has served as that board's Chair. He has served on the National Board since 2017.

Commissionaires is Canada's premier security provider and the largest private sector employer of Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP veterans. Founded on the core military values of dedication, responsibility and sense of mission, Commissionaires employs 22,000 people from coast to coast to coast. It offers a wide range of security services including professional guarding, monitoring and surveillance, threat risk assessment, non-core policing, by-law enforcement, digital fingerprinting, criminal and employee background screening, investigations, and security training. Commissionaires is a completely self-funded, not-for-profit organization that serves a diverse range of public and private sector organizations.

