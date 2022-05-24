HALIFAX, NS, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today published its 2021 corporate sustainability report, available online at www.chorusaviation.com/sustainability. The report highlights Chorus' commitment to building a sustainable future and improving transparency and accountability in relation to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") issues.

"In 2021, we transformed our corporate sustainability initiatives into an ESG strategy that aligns with our values and the issues that matter most to our stakeholders," stated Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "The corporate sustainability report discusses our ESG performance in 2021 and articulates our ESG strategy with reference to measurable targets that will challenge us to make tangible improvements in the years to come."

Chorus established its ESG strategy by:

aligning to globally recognized frameworks such as the Global Reporting Index (GRI) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs);

undertaking a materiality assessment to identify key ESG issues that are important to its stakeholders and its business;

developing a purpose statement that resonates with stakeholders in its ecosystem;

reconfiguring its sustainability governance structure to focus on initiatives, quantification, and stakeholder engagement; and

challenging Chorus to continually improve by establishing ambitious, long-term goals and targets.

Chorus' ESG strategy includes a detailed implementation road map that will focus the organization on key initiatives to achieve its sustainability goals.

"We are proud of the progress we have made in our commitment to sustainability, and we look forward to implementing our ESG strategy," concluded Mr. Randell.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest aircraft lessor and asset manager focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services to Air Canada; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures due December 31, 2024, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively.

www.chorusaviation.com

Forward-looking information

This news release contains 'forward-looking information'. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "potential", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including the factors identified in Chorus' public disclosure record available at www.sedar.com and the risk factors identified in Chorus' Annual Information Form dated February 16, 2022 (as updated by the risk factors identified in Chorus' Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operations and Financial Condition dated May 5, 2022). Statements containing forward-looking information represent Chorus' expectations as of the date made (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]; Chorus Analyst Contact: [email protected]