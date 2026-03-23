Chorus Aviation Provides Update Regarding Accident Involving Subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP

HALIFAX, NS, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR) ("Chorus") confirms that it has been advised of an accident involving flight AC8646 operated by a CRJ900 aircraft by its subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz"), operating as Air Canada Express. The accident occurred at LaGuardia (LGA) at approximately at approximately 11:47PM local time on March 22, 2026. The flight was en route to LGA from Montréal (YUL) and collided with a fire truck on the runway upon landing at New York LaGuardia (LGA).

Officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that the pilot and the first officer were killed in this accident. Jazz is working to support family members and employees at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected.

"The entire Chorus family is mourning the loss of our Jazz colleagues," said Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "Chorus is standing firmly behind the Jazz team, ensuring they have every support necessary as they look after those affected by this tragedy."

Jazz is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities involved in the investigation. Jazz is continuing to operate its regularly scheduled flights in the ordinary course.

For additional operational details, please refer to Jazz's statement issued earlier. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available and appropriate.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional airline in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: contract flying; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; aircraft acquisition and leasing; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR.DB.C'. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]; Chorus Analyst Contact: [email protected]