Chorus Aviation issues statement in response to recent press speculation

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) has been made aware of press speculation regarding Chorus' involvement in a process for the potential acquisition of a European-based aircraft lessor. While Chorus routinely explores acquisition opportunities, there can be no assurance that a transaction will result from any such opportunities. Chorus does not intend to make any further comment on any such speculation.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains 'forward-looking information'. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "potential", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including the failure to conclude the transaction referenced in this news release, the factors identified in Chorus' public disclosure record available at www.sedar.com and the risk factors identified in Chorus' Annual Information Form dated February 12, 2020. Statements containing forward-looking information in this news release represent Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

