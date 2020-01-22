Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces January 2020 Dividend

HALIFAX, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today announced a monthly dividend of $0.04 per Class A and Class B share payable on or after February 19, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020. These dividends qualify as eligible dividends in Canada and qualifying dividends in the United States.

Effective February 1, 2018 Chorus implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP') that allows Chorus to offer a discount of up to 5% from the average market price for shares purchased under the DRIP. Chorus is currently offering a discount of 4%.

The DRIP provides shareholders who are resident in Canada the opportunity to purchase additional Chorus shares using cash dividends paid on shares enrolled in the DRIP. Some of the benefits of participating in the DRIP include the current discount of 4%, the convenience of automatic reinvestment, savings from not having to pay brokerage fees or other service charges for shares purchased under the DRIP, and the ability to acquire fractional shares. Details are provided in the Investor Relations section of Chorus' website at http://chorusaviation.com/dividend-reinvestment-plan.

About Chorus

Chorus Aviation is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus comprises Chorus Aviation Capital, a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation, companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

