Choom to Open Niagara Falls' First Cannabis Store

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Vancouver-based cannabis brand Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF) unveils its retail concept and experience tomorrow in Niagara Falls, Ontario. As one of 25 cannabis stores authorized to open in the province, Choom Niagara provides a curated selection of premium products in an immersive environment designed to elevate and empower consumers.

In addition to holding distinction as Niagara Falls' first cannabis store, Choom Niagara represents the brand's debut retail presence in Ontario. With a store firmly established in the key Ontario market, Choom will continue its nationwide rollout, supporting the company's overarching goal to secure one of the largest cannabis retail networks in North America.

Choom Niagara carries a diverse range of products, from dry flower and pre-rolls, to oils and capsules. All items are selected from a wide range of Canadian licensed producers, with the product portfolio strategically curated to ignite customer curiosity and encourage cannabis exploration.

Store associates have undergone stringent cannabis sommelier training, ensuring clients receive expert customer service customized to their specific needs. The store's intuitive aesthetic, designed by commercial architect and interior design firm Hodgson Design Associates, achieves a relaxed and inviting environment, seamlessly guiding visitors through displays of THC-dominant, CBD-dominant and balanced products. Toronto businesswoman, Lisa Bigioni, was selected from a lottery of qualified candidates to own and manage the store.

"I'm delighted to serve the Niagara community, and can't wait to hit the ground running," said Bigioni. "My goal is for the store to become an indispensable resource for cannabis education and support for the local community. Choom's extensive experience in regulated industries provides invaluable insight on store operations, and together we'll deliver a cannabis retail experience the city can be proud of."

"We are thrilled to open our first store in Niagara Falls, and look forward to becoming an active member of the local community," said Chris Bogart, President and CEO of Choom. "By crafting an approachable experience that encourages exploration and education, we hope to bring both residents and visitors together to cultivate good times."

Choom Niagara is located at 7555 Montrose Rd., Unit E3, Niagara Falls, Ontario. Opening hours are 10am – 8pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10am – 10pm (Thursday to Saturday) and 11am – 6pm (Sunday). For more information, visit choom.ca.

Say hello to Choom™

Choom™ is an emerging adult use cannabis company whose mission is to establish one of the largest retail networks in Canada and the United States. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian adult use market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

"Chris Bogart"

President & CEO

Cautionary Statement:

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's proposed activities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results, and include statements or information regarding the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with or arising as a result of delays in obtaining or an inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, access to sufficient quantities of cannabis, the results of diligence investigations, the actions of third parties, the results of negotiations with third parties, developments in the cannabis sector, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including those made with the CSE and applicable Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.

SOURCE Choom Holdings Inc.

For further information: Choom Holdings Inc., Chris Bogart, President & CEO, T: 604.683.2509, F: 604.683.2506, E: chris@choom.ca; Alex Porporo, Investor Relations, T: 604.683.2509 Ext. 231, F: 604.683.2506, E: alex@choom.ca; Media Contacts: Russell Cafferty, Nine Point Agency, T: 778.939.3545, E: Russell@ninepointagency.com

