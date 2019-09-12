Choom-branded Cannabis Retail Store Licensed to Open in Brooks, Alberta

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), an emerging adult use cannabis company that has secured one of the largest national retail networks in Canada, is pleased to announce that an Alberta provincially approved cannabis retail licensee ("Licensee") is opening a cannabis retail store in Drumheller, Alberta operating under the Choom brand.

"We look forward to welcoming the community of Brooks as we share our unique retail experience with the opening of another Choom-branded cannabis store in Alberta." said Chris Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Choom. "This location represents another milestone achieved in our rapid growth strategy; we are thrilled to further expand our cannabis retail network throughout Alberta."

The Choom-branded store is set to open on Saturday, September 14th. The new store is located at 115 2nd Street W, Brooks, Alberta. Opening hours are 10am – 8pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10am – 10pm (Thursday to Saturday), and 11am – 6pm (Sunday). For more information, visit choom.ca.

In addition to a licensing agreement with the Licensee, Choom has entered in a purchase agreement with the Licensee, pursuant to which, subject to receipt of approval from Alberta's regulatory bodies, Choom will acquire the Brooks store. Choom has passed its due diligence and received approval from Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis to operate in the Province of Alberta.

