Choom Appoints New President, Corey Gillon, with 20 Years of Senior Retail Leadership

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), an emerging adult use cannabis company that has secured one of the largest retail networks in Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Gillon as President, effective August 26th, 2019. Gillon joins the company as a seasoned global retail executive to strengthen Choom's management team as it prepares for rapid growth within the Canadian cannabis retail market.

Gillon's executive leadership roles were established at Walmart and Aritzia where the corporate strategies he implemented were customer-focused and ensured operational retail development. Walmart is recognized as a global leader in retail operations and Aritzia is one of Canada's most preeminent lifestyle retailers. During Gillon's career, he led multibillion-dollar operations spanning multiple countries and was responsible for up to 22,000 associates. Gillon has a proven track record for delivering year over year revenue growth as a result of executional excellence, leveraging global best practices and customer-focused retail strategies. Gillon is a graduate of the prestigious Harvard Business School from their executive leadership program.

"As Choom prepares for its next phase of cannabis retail growth, it is critical to bring on a retail executive of Corey's caliber to further grow and develop our company. Corey's experience at Walmart and Aritzia comes with a proven record of innovation, long-term planning, driving change and developing brands for two of the world's most innovative and fastest growing retailers." states Chris Bogart, President & CEO of Choom. "We are thrilled that Corey is joining the Choom team in the capacity of President. He will play an integral role in the execution of our retail strategy especially during this critical time of our aggressive opening scheduled for the coming months."

Gillon said, "I am excited to lead a growing part of the Choom business, particularly during such a dynamic and exciting period. Choom is building an iconic brand and I look forward to stewarding the expansion of the Choom cannabis retail network as it prepares for rapid growth within the Canadian cannabis retail landscape."

Corey Gillon is a senior retail veteran with over 20 years of experience leading high-profile organizations. During his tenure at Aritzia, Gillon served as the Senior Vice President of the Retail Divison where he was responsible for leading innovation and optimization of the organization – including building central operations teams, launching a new complex retail POS system, while spearheading process improvement and shoring up the infrastructure of the company. During his 15-year career at Walmart, Gillon was responsible for overseeing multiple areas of the organization both domestically and internationally. Notably, he led Walmart's Western Canadian retail footprint of 100 retail stores with P&L responsibility of $7.1 billion, led the omni-channel strategy for the organization as a Vice President of eCommerce and co-led the due diligence and integration of a major global acquisition in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Choom™ is an emerging adult use cannabis company whose mission is to establish one of the largest retail networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian adult use market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

Cautionary Statement:

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's proposed activities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and include statements or information regarding the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with or arising as a result of delays in obtaining or an inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, access to sufficient quantities of cannabis, the results of diligence investigations, the actions of third parties, the results of negotiations with third parties, developments in the cannabis sector, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including those made with the CSE and applicable Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.

For further information: Choom Holdings Inc., Chris Bogart, President & CEO, T: 604.683.2509, F: 604.683.2506, E: chris@choom.ca; Alex Porporo, Investor Relations, T: 604.683.2509 Ext. 231, F: 604.683.2506, E: alex@choom.ca

