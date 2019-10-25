Choom Appoints Corey Gillon as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Gillon as the company's new Chief Executive Officer effective Monday, December 1, 2019, and subject to provincial regulatory approvals. In addition to his executive management role, Corey will be appointed to the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2019. Chris Bogart, Choom's current CEO, will assume the role of President. The strengthening of Choom's senior management team is a major component of the Company's strategic initiative to become a nation-wide cannabis retail organization.

"I am thrilled to lead the next phase of growth for Choom Cannabis Co., as we continue to build out our network of retail locations across Canada" stated Gillon. "The expansion of product categories available to consumers with the launch of 'legalization 2.0' makes this a very exciting time to be leading our growth strategy."



Gillon has held executive leadership roles with world class retailers where he established and implemented customer-focused corporate strategies. During Gillon's 18-year tenure at Walmart, he held senior leadership roles both domestically and internationally, and led multi-billion dollar business units of over 100 stores and up to 22,000 associates. This spanned across Operations, Ecommerce, Merchandising, M&A and Integration. Following his career at Walmart, Gillon served as Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Aritzia, a leading women's fashion retailer, where he was responsible for building scalable infrastructure, leading innovation and optimization of the retail organization. Gillon has a proven track record for delivering year-over-year revenue growth as a result of executional excellence, leveraging global best practices and customer-focused retail strategies. Gillon is a graduate of the prestigious Harvard Business School from their executive leadership program.

Additionally, Michael Forbes will be stepping down as the Chief Operating Officer and as a Director of the company as Mr. Gillon assumes the day to day responsibilities of this operating role.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's proposed activities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results, and include statements or information regarding the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with or arising as a result of delays in obtaining or an inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, access to sufficient quantities of cannabis, the results of diligence investigations, the actions of third parties, the results of negotiations with third parties, developments in the cannabis sector, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including those made with the CSE and applicable Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.

SOURCE Choom Holdings Inc.

For further information: Choom Holdings Inc.: Corey Gillon, President, T: 604.683.2509, F: 604.683.2506, E: info@choom.ca; Chris Bogart, CEO, T: 604.683.2509, F: 604.683.2506, E: info@choom.ca

