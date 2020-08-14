/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that the trustees of Choice Properties have declared a cash distribution for the month of August, 2020 of $0.061667 per trust unit, representing $0.74 per trust unit on an annualized basis, payable on September 15, 2020 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 65.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity–based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

