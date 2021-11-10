Choice Consolidation Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX.UN.U) (OTCPK: CDXXF) ("Choice Consolidation" or the "Company") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2021 and for the three months ended, and for the period from inception on January 16, 2021 through September 30, 2021. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Choice Consolidation Corp.

Choice Consolidation Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) created to identify existing opportunities toward the development of a new multi-state operator in the rapidly growing cannabis space. Co-founded by leading business pioneers in the industry, Choice Consolidation Corp. leverages years of experience, in-depth industry knowledge and nationwide relationships to acquire businesses in key targeted markets in order to create next-generation multi-state operators. For more information, visit www.choiceconsol.com or contact [email protected] by email.

SOURCE Choice Consolidation Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Choice Consolidation Corp., Shawna Seldon McGregor, E: [email protected], P: 917.971.7852; Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner, E: [email protected], P: 949.574.3860