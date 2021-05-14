Choice Consolidation Corp. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX.UN.U) (OTCPK: CCDCF) ("Choice Consolidation" or the "Company") is reporting its financial results as of March 31, 2021 and for the period from inception on January 16, 2021 through March 31, 2021. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Choice Consolidation Corp.

Choice Consolidation Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

SOURCE Choice Consolidation Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Choice Consolidation Corp., Shawna Seldon McGregor, E: [email protected], P: 917.971.7852; Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner, E: [email protected], P: 949.574.3860