CHITOGENX RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR KEY PATENT IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - ChitogenX Inc., (CSE: CHGX) (OTCQB: CHNXF) ("ChitogenX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance for a key patent in the US and Canada. The patent confers protection for usage of the chitosan-based biopolymer as a stand-alone scaffold, or in combination with other therapeutic agents such as biologics.

"The receipt of this notice of allowance for a patent in the key US and Canadian jurisdictions makes our proprietary chitosan-based biopolymer scaffold significantly more valuable to potential partners and recognizes its unique characteristics for much broader regenerative medicine applications when compared to our existing PRP-Chitosan proprietary platform", said Philippe Deschamps, company CEO. "We are currently evaluating opportunities for fast-track regulatory programs with potential 510(k) pre-market submissions in the US and commercial readiness in other jurisdictions. We expect to announce our plans to take full advantage of the broad clinical and commercial opportunities now available to us in the coming months".

About ChitogenX Inc.

ChitogenX Inc. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic tissue repair technologies to improve tissue healing. The Company is committed to the clinical development of its proprietary ORTHO-R technology platform, a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), to enhance healing in various Regenerative Medicine Applications.

Other formulations are being developed to leverage the technology's performance characteristics such as tissue adhesion, pliability, and ability to deliver biologics or therapeutics to various tissues damaged by trauma or disease. Further information about ChitogenX is available on the Company's website at www.chitogenx.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Company: Philippe Deschamps, President and Chief Executive Officer, 614-596-2597, [email protected] ; Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer, 514-693-8854, [email protected] ; Bruder Consulting and Venture Capital Group, Scott Bruder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, 201 874 9701, [email protected] ; Investors: Frederic Dumais, Director Communications and Investor Relations, (514) 261-4735, [email protected]