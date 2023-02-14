CHITOGENX DEMONSTRATES ORTHO-R RESIDENCY PROPERTIES IN MENISCUS STUDY

ORTHO-R chitosan/PRP implants were resident more than 24 hours post surgery and induced cell recruitment





Second orthopedic soft tissue proof of concept application validated





Results achieved through research grants

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - ChitogenX Inc., (CSE: CHGX) (OTCQB: CHNXF) ("ChitogenX" or the "Company"), today announced that it has successfully confirmed soft-tissue residency properties of its chitosan/PRP based biopolymer matrix, ORTHO-R, in a grant-supported large animal meniscus tear repair study.

The meniscus tear repair study confirmed the presence of tissue adherence and the aggregation of PRP regenerative cells imbedded in the tear. It represents the second orthopedic ORTHO-R soft tissue proof of concept application to be successfully confirmed following similar results generated in a previously reported similar study for rotator cuff tear repair.

"PRP alone is known to disperse quickly in the joint post delivery, thus suggesting marginal benefits over standard of care procedures. Achieving PRP residency a full day post surgery is another clear demonstration of the residency properties and advantages of our proprietary platform. We are very pleased to see PRP residency confirmed for the second time in a preclinical study model", said ChitogenX's CEO, Philippe Deschamps. "These results continue to support our contention that ORTHO-R, the Company's lead clinical candidate Chitosan/PRP drug combination represents an ideal regenerative medicine delivery mechanism for biologic substances. We look forward to reporting the full results of this study over the coming months", added Deschamps.

About ChitogenX Inc.

ChitogenX Inc. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic tissue repair technologies to improve tissue healing. The Company is committed to the clinical development of its proprietary ORTHO-R technology platform, a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), to enhance healing in various Regenerative Medicine Applications.

Other formulations are being developed to leverage the technology's performance characteristics such as tissue adhesion, pliability, and ability to deliver biologics or therapeutics to various tissues damaged by trauma or disease. Further information about ChitogenX is available on the Company's website at www.chitogenx.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

