CHITOGENX ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTREAL, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - ChitogenX Inc., (CSE: CHGX) (OTCQB: CHNXF) ("ChitogenX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually on July 18, 2024.

Election of Directors

The following six (6) nominees were all elected as Directors of the Company with at least 90.82% of the votes casted to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Mr. Pierre Laurin

Mr. Tim Cunningham

Dr. Brent Norton

Mr. Patrick O'Donnell

Mr. Steve Saviuk

Mr. Howard P. Walthall

Appointment of Auditors

Audacie Inc. was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About ChitogenX Inc.

ChitogenX Inc. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic tissue repair technologies to improve tissue healing. The Company is committed to the clinical development of its proprietary Chitosan Based Biopolymer technology platform, a proprietary muco-adhesive scaffold, specifically designed to be combined with therapeutics to improve tissue repair.

Other formulations are being developed to leverage the technology's performance characteristics such as tissue adhesion, pliability, and ability to deliver biologics or therapeutics to various tissues damaged by trauma or disease. Further information about ChitogenX is available on the Company's website at www.chitogenx.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE ChitogenX Inc.

Contacts: Company, Pierre Laurin, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-475-2588, [email protected] or; Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer, 438-826-1426, [email protected]; Investors, Frederic Dumais, Director Communications and Investor Relations, (514) 693-8847, [email protected]